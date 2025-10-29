Still, the excitement couldn’t have come at a better time. All seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — officially reunited in June after completing their mandatory military service, marking the first time BTS has been a full group in years. The band is already working on a new album, expected to drop around March 2026. If the timeline holds, a full-fledged world tour could follow soon after — their first since the sold-out 2022 Las Vegas shows that earned $18 million from 12 performances.