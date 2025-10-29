BTS is expected to do 65-stop tour in 2026 and ARMY is already ready
You better not shout, you better not pout…
……maybe just dream and save, and BTS might just come to town.
UAE fans have reasons to hope after reports about the band’s rumored 65-stop tour next year started circulating. Mumbai is said to be on the list…so does that mean…should we say it? Should we really say it? Is BTS coming to Dubai?
Not so fast. No report confirmed it, and Big Hit Music had to step in to calm the frenzy. In a statement to OSEN, the label said:
“Details regarding the dates and scale of BTS’ new world tour remain unconfirmed. The dates mentioned are not the latest number we are discussing.”
Hold your ARMY bombs — nothing’s set in stone yet.
Still, the excitement couldn’t have come at a better time. All seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — officially reunited in June after completing their mandatory military service, marking the first time BTS has been a full group in years. The band is already working on a new album, expected to drop around March 2026. If the timeline holds, a full-fledged world tour could follow soon after — their first since the sold-out 2022 Las Vegas shows that earned $18 million from 12 performances.
Basically, if the stars (and schedules) align, ARMYs everywhere could be in for the comeback of the decade.
