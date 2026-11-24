The acting races also went against Netflix. Ricardo Darín (The Eternaut) lost best actor to Bobby Schofield for the BBC drama Unforgivable. Netflix had two of the four best actress nominees, Bárbara Mori (Lucca's World) and Park Ji-Hyun (You and Everything Else), but the award went to Belgian actress Mona Mina Leon for the Flemish dramedy Holy Sh!t.