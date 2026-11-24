UK productions won nine of the 16 competitive categories
Netflix arrived at the 54th International Emmy Awards with more nominations than anyone. English television left with most of the trophies.
UK productions won nine of the 16 competitive categories on Monday night at the New York Hilton in Manhattan. They swept both acting and non-acting fields, from news and documentary to children's programming. The night's top prize went to France: Carême, Apple TV's food-world period series, was named best drama.
Netflix: Nine nominations, one win
Netflix led the field with nine nominations and filled the entire comedy category: Rowan Atkinson's slapstick series Man vs. Baby, the Spanish sitcom Old Dog, New Tricks, the Argentine satire División Palermo, and Vir Das: Fool Volume, the latest special from the Indian stand-up. División Palermo won, and that was the streamer's only award of the night.
The acting races also went against Netflix. Ricardo Darín (The Eternaut) lost best actor to Bobby Schofield for the BBC drama Unforgivable. Netflix had two of the four best actress nominees, Bárbara Mori (Lucca's World) and Park Ji-Hyun (You and Everything Else), but the award went to Belgian actress Mona Mina Leon for the Flemish dramedy Holy Sh!t.
Best drama was one of the few categories with no Netflix title. Carême beat Steven Knight's boxing drama A Thousand Blows, Prime Video's Argentine political drama Menem, and the underdog Indian sports drama Real Kashmir Football Club from Sony LIV.
Besides Schofield's win, U.K. productions took current affairs (Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War), documentary (Louis Theroux: The Settlers), news (Sky News' The World: 24 Hours in the Kill Zone), non-scripted entertainment (Educating Yorkshire), TV movie/mini-series (Prisoner 951) and all three kids' categories.
The ceremony
Shrinking star Michael Urie hosted. This year's 64 nominees came from 22 countries. Former Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria received the Founders Award. Former Warner Bros. Discovery international president Gerhard Zeiler received the Directorate Award, presented by former WBD CEO David Zaslav.
Winners at a glance
Drama Series: Carême (Apple TV), France
Comedy: División Palermo – Season 2 (Netflix), Argentina
Actor: Bobby Schofield, Unforgivable, U.K.
Actress: Mona Mina Leon, Holy Sh!t, Belgium
TV Movie/Mini-Series: Prisoner 951 (BBC), U.K.
Telenovela: Leyla, Türkiye
Documentary: Louis Theroux: The Settlers, U.K.
Sports Documentary: The Philipstown Wirecar Grand Prix, South Africa
Current Affairs: Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War (ITV1), U.K.
News: The World: 24 Hours in the Kill Zone (Sky News), U.K.
Arts Programming: Der Talentierte Mr. F, Germany
Non-Scripted Entertainment: Educating Yorkshire – Season 2, U.K.
Short-Form Series: De Klas van 2000 [The Class of 2000], Belgium
Kids: Animation: The Scarecrows' Wedding, U.K.
Kids: Factual & Entertainment: Horrible Science, U.K.
Kids: Live-Action: Dexter Procter the Ten Year Old Doctor, U.K.
Full Nominees by Category
Winners are listed first, marked (WINNER).
DRAMA & COMEDY
Drama Series
Carême – VVZ / Shine Fiction / Apple TV (France) (WINNER)
A Thousand Blows – The Story Collective / Matriarch / Water & Power / Disney+ (U.K.)
Menem – Claxson / Amazon MGM Studios (Argentina)
Real Kashmir Football Club – Sony LIV / Jaya / Oshun Entertainment (India)
Comedy
División Palermo – Season 2 [Community Squad] – K&S Films / Netflix (Argentina) (WINNER)
Man vs Baby – Housesitter Productions / Netflix (U.K.)
Old Dog, New Tricks – Alea / Netflix (Spain)
Vir Das: Fool Volume – Zazu Production / Netflix (India)
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Prisoner 951 – Dancing Ledge Productions for the BBC (U.K.) (WINNER)
Anatomía de un Instante [The Anatomy of a Moment] – Movistar Plus+ / DLO Producciones (Spain)
Hyper Knife – Disney Korea / CJ ENM Studios / Blaad (South Korea)
Máscaras de Oxigênio Não Cairão Automaticamente [Oxygen Masks Will Not Drop Down Automatically] – Morena Filmes / WBD (Brazil)
Telenovela
Leyla – Ay Yapim (Türkiye) (WINNER)
Garota do Momento – Globo (Brazil)
Uzak Sehir [Far Away] – Ay Yapim (Türkiye)
Valle Salvaje – Season 2 [Wild Valley] – Studio Canal (Spain)
PERFORMANCE
Best Actor
Bobby Schofield, Unforgivable – LA Productions (U.K.) (WINNER)
Javier Cámara, Yakarta [Jakarta] – Buendia / Mediapro Canarias / Movistar Plus+ (Spain)
Ricardo Darín, The Eternaut – K&S Films / Netflix (Argentina)
Ian Roberts, A Kind of Madness – Wolflight (South Africa)
Best Actress
Mona Mina Leon, Holy Sh!t – Fobic Films / Streamz (Belgium) (WINNER)
Bárbara Mori, Lucca's World – Woo Films / Netflix (Mexico)
Park Ji-Hyun, You and Everything Else – Kakao Entertainment / Netflix (South Korea)
Sheridan Smith, I Fought the Law – Hera Pictures / ITV1 (U.K.)
FACTUAL
Documentary
Louis Theroux: The Settlers – Mindhouse Productions (U.K.) (WINNER)
Marcial Maciel: El Lobo de Dios [The Wolf of God] – WBD / Anima Films (Mexico)
One "Orphan" Every Hour – Mediacorp (Singapore)
Opioïdes, Business & Addiction [Addiction Criminals] – Premières Lignes / France Télévisions (France)
Sports Documentary
The Philipstown Wirecar Grand Prix – Giant Films (South Africa) (WINNER)
Baila, Vini – Conspiração / Netflix (Brazil)
Temps Mort [Time-Out] – 3Cat (TV3) / El Terrat (Spain)
Tom Daley: 1.6 Seconds – Olympic Channel / WBD / Western Edge Pictures (U.K.)
Current Affairs
Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War – Zandland / ITV1 (U.K.) (WINNER)
Al Jazeera Investigates: Hasina: 36 Days in July – Al Jazeera English (Qatar)
Arte Reportage: My Father's Hair – Keyi Productions / Arte (France)
Profissão Repórter: Feminice – Globo (Brazil)
News
The World: 24 Hours in the Kill Zone – Sky News (U.K.) (WINNER)
Fantástico: Isolated in the Amazon – Globo (Brazil)
Lembra-te de Mim [Remember Me] – TVI (Portugal)
Missing in Gaza – Al Jazeera Arabic (Qatar)
Arts Programming
Der Talentierte Mr. F – Neue Flimmer for MDR / BR / ARD Kultur / RBB / HR (Germany) (WINNER)
Copy + Paste + Steal – The Moving Visuals Co. (Singapore)
Live Aid at 40: When Rock 'n' Roll Took On the World – Brook Lapping (U.K.)
Passinho Foda [Uncredited – The Story of Passinho] – Red Bull Media House / Capuri (Brazil)
ENTERTAINMENT & SHORT-FORM
Non-Scripted Entertainment
Educating Yorkshire – Season 2 – Twofour (U.K.) (WINNER)
Ed Stafford's Rite of Passage – Bilibili / WBD / Arrow Media / Beach House (China)
La Peor Vuelta al Mundo [The Worst Trip Around the World] – Non Stop México / Disney+ (Mexico)
Loups-Garous – Season 2 [Werewolves] – Jaad / Presque Prod (France)
Short-Form Series
De Klas van 2000 [The Class of 2000] – De Mensen / DPG Media (Belgium) (WINNER)
Jornada da Vida: Rio Mekong – Globo (Brazil)
Peoplewatching – Season 3 – Lapaire / Cutting Class / Lakeside Animation (Canada)
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 – Avex Pictures (Japan)
KIDS
Kids: Animation
The Scarecrows' Wedding – Magic Light Pictures (U.K.) (WINNER)
Irmão do Jorel – Season 5 [Jorel's Brother] – Copa Studio / Cartoon Network LatAm (Brazil)
Lenas Hof [Lena's Farm] – Studio Film Bilder / Minya / ZDF (Germany)
My Melody & Kuromi – Toruku from Wit Studio / Netflix (Japan)
Kids: Factual & Entertainment
Horrible Science – Lion Television (U.K.) (WINNER)
Mitateru-Phose: Let's Change Perspectives! – NHK (Japan)
Nysgjerrige Noah [Adventurous Noah] – Fabeleaktiv (Norway)
Terceirão [Senior_SZN] – Globo (Brazil)
Kids: Live-Action
Dexter Procter the Ten Year Old Doctor – Various Artists / Terrible Productions (U.K.) (WINNER)
31 Minutos: Calurosa Navidad – Amazon MGM Studios / Aplaplac (Chile)
De Achterblijvers [Those Left Behind] – Dark Alley / BNN Vara / Black Bee (Netherlands)
Love at First Spike – ABS-CBN Studios / iWant (Philippines)