The biggest talking point is the cliffhanger. The series builds toward Wallace finding out about Helen’s double life, then cuts out just as she’s about to tell him the truth. That leaves a door open for a third season, having Joe Barton confirm that a writer’s room is already open and expressing his enthusiasm for more. “Netflix are really behind it; they’ve said that thing, ‘We’d love to re-commission it'…I’m like, 'No one’s stopping you, you can!' We have a writers room for it,” he said on the Pilot TV podcast.