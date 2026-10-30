XO, Kitty cancelled before Season 4? Fans panic over cryptic comments and Netflix's silence

The show's audience figures suggest there is still interest in the series
It has been seven months since XO Kitty Season 3 dropped, and for months, fans were waiting anxiously for an update on Season 4. However, recent comments have caused much worry for fans, who were really hoping to see the KISS cast together again.
Anthony Keyvan, who plays Kitty's ride-or-die best friend Q, left cryptic replies under fan TikToks begging for Season 4. One reads: "It's not coming..." Another, answering a fan who asked about the next season, opens with the internet's most ominous preamble: "I'm going to hold your hand when I say this..."
Cue the meltdown. But before you start writing Kitty's eulogy, here is what we actually know, what we don't.
Officially, the series remains in limbo. Netflix has neither renewed nor cancelled XO, Kitty, despite Season 3 premiering on April 2, 2026.
There has also been little clarity from the cast. In May, Anna Cathcart, who plays Kitty, told Us Weekly that the actors themselves did not know whether another season was in the works.
In July, Deadline's Nellie Andreeva reported that Paramount Television Studios, which produces the series, had extended its option on the show. The studio also extended the cast's options, keeping Anna Cathcart, Sang Heon Lee and the rest of the ensemble available should Netflix decide to continue the story.
According to reporting, two possibilities have emerged:
A fourth season: The series could return for another chapter, potentially continuing Kitty's story in Seoul or exploring a new setting.
A wrap-up movie: Netflix could instead bring the story to a close with a feature-length film, following creator Jenny Han's approach to concluding some of her popular stories. The To All the Boys franchise ended with a film trilogy, while The Summer I Turned Pretty is also receiving a movie finale after three seasons.
Neither option has been confirmed.
The show's audience figures suggest there is still interest in the series.
Season 3 recorded 12.9 million views in its first week and accumulated 29.3 million views through June 30, according to Netflix's engagement report. It ranked No. 16 in the streamer's semi-annual viewing figures.
However, Netflix did not include XO, Kitty among the shows highlighted at its May Upfronts, while announcing renewals for other teen dramas, including My Life With the Walter Boys. That absence prompted further questions about the series' future.
There is also a history of relatively quick renewal announcements. Season 2 premiered on January 16, 2025, and Season 3 was ordered in February that year. The first season premiered on May 18, 2023, with the second season announced the following month.
The longer wait this time has understandably left viewers looking for answers.
Season 3 concluded on a hopeful note, with Kitty and Min Ho reconciling before boarding a flight to Portland, where Min Ho was set to meet Dr. Covey.
Rather than ending on a major cliffhanger, the finale left room for another chapter in the characters' lives. If the series returns, there is still plenty of ground to cover, including the second half of senior year, graduation, college decisions and the future of the KISS group.
A fourth season could follow Kitty and her friends through these milestones. A movie, meanwhile, could bring the characters' high-school stories to a more condensed conclusion.