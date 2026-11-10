Maxton Hall Season 3: Release date, trailer, cast and all the glorious drama so far

Season 2 opened with James grieving his mother and spiralling, breaking Ruby's heart. And then, he works on himself, apologises and the couple is allowed a brief window of happiness before Mortimer Beaufort walked back in. Mortimer got Ruby's Alice Campbell Foundation scholarship pulled. Then, in the finale, he doctored an old photo so it appeared Ruby was involved with teacher Mr. Sutton. The irony: Sutton's actual secret romance was with Lydia, James's twin, who was carrying his child. The season closed on Principal Lexington's phone lighting up with the evidence.