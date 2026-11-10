Maxton Hall Season 3: Release date, trailer, cast and all the glorious drama so far

The latest season runs six episodes, bringing the series to 18 in total.
Oh boy, the drama.
Welcome back to the most German-speaking corner of England, where the blazers are British, the dialogue is German and the problems are entirely Beaufort-made. Ruby Bell and James Beaufort have already survived forged photographs, vanishing scholarships and a dubious father.
Now Prime Video is sending them back to school one final time, and nobody should expect a quiet December.
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us returns for its third and final season on December 9, 2026. It runs six episodes, bringing the series to 18 in total. Two episodes land on premiere day, with two more each week until the finale on December 23. That is a tidy three-week farewell, and roughly three weeks of group chats arguing about every decision these two make.
A quick refresher for anyone who blinked. Season 1 threw Ruby, a scholarship student with an Oxford-or-bust plan, into the orbit of James, heir to the Beaufort fashion empire, at an elite school where money talks and secrets shout. It's the typical enemies-to-lovers trope, and the payoff is every romantic's dream. We're referring to dramatic watery rescues and mesmerising dances, bitter fights and better reconciliations. However, Season 1 ends with a sad note: James's mother dies.
Season 2 opened with James grieving his mother and spiralling, breaking Ruby's heart. And then, he works on himself, apologises and the couple is allowed a brief window of happiness before Mortimer Beaufort walked back in. Mortimer got Ruby's Alice Campbell Foundation scholarship pulled. Then, in the finale, he doctored an old photo so it appeared Ruby was involved with teacher Mr. Sutton. The irony: Sutton's actual secret romance was with Lydia, James's twin, who was carrying his child. The season closed on Principal Lexington's phone lighting up with the evidence.
For the record, Damian Hardung has said Season 2 was originally meant to end on a happy note. The writers clearly reconsidered.
Season 3 picks up with Ruby suspended from Maxton Hall and her Oxford place wobbling. Graduation is no longer a formality; it is a fight. James, for once, is not the problem. He is standing beside her, trying to undo damage that may not be undoable, while the pair work to prove the photo was a setup.
The footage leans into tears, tight embraces and one unmistakable mood: the before-and-after kind of chapter. Prime Video's own tagline, "Nothing will ever be the same," is not exactly promising a picnic. Expect friendships to buckle, a few long-buried secrets to surface, and Mortimer to remain the least supportive father-in-law-in-waiting in streaming.
Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung return as Ruby and James, joined by Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Runa Greiner as Ember and Eidin Jalali as Mr. Sutton. Supporting players including Graham, Wren, Alistair and Kesh are promised meaty arcs of their own.
Filming wrapped in December 2025, and it was done under something close to lockdown. After crowds of fans descended on the Season 2 set, production brought in privacy fencing and security. When a boarding-school drama needs security fencing, it has officially made it.
The season adapts Save Us, the last book in Mona Kasten's bestselling trilogy, so this really is the end of the line. It is also the end of a genuine streaming juggernaut. Season 1 posted the biggest first week ever for a Prime Video international original and hit No. 1 in more than 120 countries. Season 2 then topped the streamer's list of most-watched non-English series for 2025.
The question is now whether Roby and James can make it to graduation before Mortimer finds another camera. Bring tissues, and leave any faith in the Beaufort patriarch at the door.