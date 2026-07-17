No fresh subscription increase was announced alongside the company’s second-quarter results, and there is no indication that prices will change immediately. Netflix, however, said recent increases had gone well and delivered the expected results, leaving pricing available as a source of future growth.

Higher advertising income could help Netflix limit how frequently it raises subscription rates, particularly for customers willing to watch commercials. It could also lead the company to place more emphasis on programmes that attract large audiences at a particular time, including live sport, concerts and reality formats.

Netflix has stopped publishing regular subscriber totals, which were previously the main measure used to judge its performance. The company said subscribers watched 97 billion hours of content during the first half, an increase of 2% from the same period last year.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.