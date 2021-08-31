Seven years after ‘The Expendables 3’ hit screens comes confirmation that the action franchise will keep going strong with a fourth movie.
Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture will reprise their roles as elite mercenaries in the upcoming movie, while the new stars joining are actress Megan Fox, rapper 50 Cent and Thai action star Tony Jaa.
“It’s so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film,” said Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The new film will raise the stakes and be the biggest, most badass adventure yet.”
‘The Expendables’ franchise kicked off with the August 2010 movie that brought together the biggest action names of the 80s and had them join forces with wrestling and martial arts stars. Directed by Stallone, it starred Jet Li, Terry Crews, Steve Austin and Mickey Rourke as mercenaries who are on a mission to overthrow a dictator.
Despite mixed review, the action flick did well at the box office, grossing $274.5 million worldwide. ‘The Expendables 2’ came next in August 2012 and ‘The Expendables 3’ in August 2014.
Stallone, 75, had teased the new movie in early August by posting a picture of a gold ring on Instagram.
“Just finished the designing the new ring for EXPENDABLE 4 It’s a little heavy, but it’ll definitely put some muscles on your fingertips,” he captioned the image.