Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. Image Credit: Supplied

It appears the Kardashian-Jenner brood is about to welcome a new member into their fold. Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has revealed to her millions of followers on social media that she is expecting her second child with singer Travis Scott.

In an announcement that was a far cry from her first pregnancy, which was Hollywood’s worst-kept secret, Jenner shared a video featuring the good news. Holding up her positive pregnancy test, the video also features the proud father hugging the baby belly.

In true reality TV style, viewers are then taken into Jenner’s first ob-gyn appointment, with Scott and three-year-old daughter Stormi in tow. The 90-second clip zooms in on a beaming couple as they are told the baby’s heartbeat is a couple of days away.

The popcorn moments continue with Jenner and Stormi heading over to matriarch Kris Jenner to break the news.

As soon as Stormi hands Kris Jenner an envelope with some ultrasound photos, the grandmother can be heard saying: “Wait a second...are you pregnant? Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!”

If you hang around long enough, you also get a snapshot of Kylie Jenner celebrating her 24th birthday with her famous family, along with hearing the unborn baby’s heartbeat. Awww. The video ends with Stormi kissing her mom’s growing baby bump.

As soon as the announcement went live on social media, the Kardashian clan jumped in to congratulate their baby sister. “Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister,” wrote Kourtney Kardashian, while Kim Kardashian echoed a similar statement.