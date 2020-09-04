Multi-Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep has donated $25,000 for victims of last month's port explosion in Beirut.
The explosion, on August 4, not only covered the city in a fog of damage but also distress. At least 190 people died that day and another 6,500 reported injuries.
In a post on August 31, NGO KAFA Lebanon tweeted their thanks to Streep for her donation.
They wrote: “Thank u #MerylStreep for ur generous contribution to Kafa’s relief work supporting women who lost their houses, or have been injured/traumatized as a result of Beirut explosion.
"Your contribution with 25000$ is not but an additional proof of ur support of women’s rights. (sic).”
The blast, caused by a huge store of ammonium nitrate, was estimated to have caused $10–15 billion in property damage. It also left about 300,000 people homeless.
Earlier in August, a number of celebrities including Rihanna and Harry Styles raised funds for those affected by the explosion.