The actor says it’s privilege to be bestowed the honour by the British Royal Navy

Daniel Craig Image Credit: Facebook/JamesBond007

Hollywood star Daniel Craig has been appointed as an honourary Commander by the British Royal Navy, the same rank held by his famous character ‘James Bond’.

The 53-year-old actor feels “truly privileged and honoured” to have been given the title.

“I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service,” he said.

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the British Royal Navy, who worked closely with Craig and the crew on latest Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’ said the organisation’s work was very similar to that done by the spy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Radakin said: “I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy. Our honourary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world.

“Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years - a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe. That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself.”

Craig plans to support existing service personnel in his new role.

Radakin added: “I look forward to him getting to see more of our sailors and marines over the coming months and years.”

Ahead of the release of ‘No Time to Die’, Craig came face-to-face with the navy’s real-life Commander Bond.

Craig as James Bond in 'No time To Die'