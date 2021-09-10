Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan. Image Credit: AFP

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan is currently in talks with multiple studios about his next film, centred on the Second World War scientist J Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement in developing the atom bomb during the war.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, for the first time in over a decade, Nolan’s movie had gone outside Warner Bros and several of the major studios including Sony and Universal are reading the screenplay and speaking with the director.

Reportedly, this decision comes after the rough patch the director had with Warner Media in 2020 during the release of his last movie, ‘Tenet’.

The movie saw its release being pushed three times due to the raging pandemic before finally being released exclusively in theatres, with the filmmaker wanting to act as a catalyst for an audience return. Tensions flared between the filmmaker and executives during the many shifts and marketing phases.

Nolan also expressed dissatisfaction with the studio for moving its 2021 slate to a day-and-date theatrical and HBO Max streaming release, although his own movie ‘Tenet’ was not part of that move.

Multiple sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Nolan and his team are talking to Sony and Universal, with conversations also taking place with Warner (despite the tension) and Paramount. Reportedly, the filmmaker had been in discussions with the studios about a possible first-look deal, but this project would not be part of that.

In those discussions, Nolan made it clear that he was interested in some degree of theatrical exclusivity on his films, according to sources.