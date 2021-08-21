DC fans, it’s time to be excited.
A ‘Black Canary’ movie from writer Misha Green is in early development at HBO Max, according to Collider.
Jurnee Smollett will reprise her role as Dinah Lance, aka Black Canary, who was first introduced in last year’s ‘Birds of Prey movie’. The character was depicted as a burlesque singer who rescues Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn from an attempted abduction and later becomes the driver for crime lord Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor).
Sue Kroll will produce the ‘Black Canary’ movie under her Kroll & Co. Entertainment banner, having also produced ‘Birds of Prey’.
Green and Smollett had previously said that they’d love to further explore the character of ‘Black Canary’ while doing press for their hit HBO series ‘Lovecraft Country’, which was unexpectedly canceled by the studio after one season.
HBO Max is developing several DC superhero movies, including ‘Batgirl’ starring Leslie Grace and Blue Beetle, starring Xolo Mariduena. Meanwhile, the streaming service is also developing a Black Superman series with producer Michael B. Jordan.