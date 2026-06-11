Here's the fan wishlist of what should be fixed in the sequel
It has been three years since Hogwarts Legacy landed and all of us collectively began our adventure by falling out of a flying chariot, with a professor who vanished faster than you could say Quidditch. In this game, you’re a fifth-year student for unexplained reasons, and you get to explore Hogwarts, solve numerous mysteries, talk to snarky classmates who might just walk away from you in the middle of a conversation. Strangely, you can use the unforgiving curse at will too
In this game, you battled statues, dueled, went on the strangest side-quests that included helping out a student with her missing gobstones. It was all fun, somewhat immersive and burned your time quickly. It wasn’t thoroughly absorbing or riveting, but well, it persevered.
There wasn’t much of a plot, and occasionally, you just would jump a little on seeing a familiar name.
But these plot and well, graphic glitches might, hopefully be fixed in the next round for the sequel. If you’ve been waiting anxiously for news, accio peace of mind, because industry insider Jordan Middler has some reassuring news. Speaking on the VGC podcast, Middler admitted he was just as baffled by the game's absence at Sony’s State of Play, Summer Game Fest, and the Xbox Games Showcase 2026. According to him, Hogwarts Legacy 2 is actually shockingly far along in development, making the lack of even a cinematic teaser a massive head-scratcher.
Thankfully, Middler remains confident that the game is steadily nearing the finish line, eyeing a potential launch window of 2027 or 2028.
You don't need a Divination degree to see this franchise is WB’s ultimate golden goose. They’ve undoubtedly assigned every available developer to get this sequel out the door.
Without an official trailer to dissect, the fandom has naturally defaulted to wild speculation. The first game gave us a fantastic foundation with its flashy wand combat and an era completely untethered from Harry Potter's timeline, so the sequel doesn't need to entirely reinvent the wheel.
What we would really like: Take the solid exploration of the original, delete the mind-numbing filler quests, squash the bugs, and finally give us a broomstick mechanic that actually lets us score some goals.
Across fan threads, the mood is a mix of excitement and collective “okay but this time, do it properly.” While the first game delivered a gorgeous Hogwarts, players quickly graduated from exploration mode to architectural criticism mode. The castle was never the problem, it was the fact that fans now want to basically move in, set up a timetable, and report late students to the Headmaster.
Hogwarts itself should be the main character. Not just a backdrop, but a living, breathing system where corridors feel alive, secrets actually stay secret until you find them, and curfew is a stealth horror game with prefects.
Then there’s the academic dream: no more “press button, watch cutscene, become wizard” fans wants full classroom immersion, wand-waving chaos in Potions, actual spell consequences, and the kind of teacher judgment that makes you reconsider your entire magical career path. Alohomora, meanwhile, has been officially promoted in fan discourse to “the most annoying spell in existence and we’re not forgiving it unless it apologises.”
Outside Hogwarts: Reddit is politely requesting it be downgraded to “side content.” The real demand is more castle time, more hidden rooms, more things that definitely should not be happening after 9 p.m. but absolutely are.
Combat expectations have also evolved from “colour-coded shield etiquette” to full wizard identity roleplay: dark wizard builds, herbology chaos mains, charm specialists—basically, anything that lets players feel like their Hogwarts persona actually matters beyond menu stats.
Fans just want that the sequel doesn’t need a bigger map, just a more reactive Hogwarts, one that finally behaves less like a theme park and more like a magical institution with a mild vendetta against the player.