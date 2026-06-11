It has been three years since Hogwarts Legacy landed and all of us collectively began our adventure by falling out of a flying chariot, with a professor who vanished faster than you could say Quidditch. In this game, you’re a fifth-year student for unexplained reasons, and you get to explore Hogwarts, solve numerous mysteries, talk to snarky classmates who might just walk away from you in the middle of a conversation. Strangely, you can use the unforgiving curse at will too