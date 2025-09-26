Habib Ahmed, India’s original hair stylist who sculpted Indira Gandhi and Bollywood legend Rekha, dies at 84

In 1983, his salon at Delhi’s Lodi Hotel became the playground for India’s movers and shakers. From Prime Ministers and Presidents to Bollywood icons like Rekha, Zeenat Aman, and Shabana Azmi, Habib’s chair was where power and glamour met the scissors. He didn’t just cut hair; he gave it character.

Born in Jalalabad, Uttar Pradesh, in 1940, Habib inherited his craft from his father Nazir Ahmed, who trimmed the tresses of British Viceroys and India’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. But Habib didn’t stop at family legacy—he went to London’s Morris School, polished his artistry, and returned to India with a mission: to drag hairstyling out of the back alleys and onto centre stage.

