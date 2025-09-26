GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Habib Ahmed, India’s original hair stylist who sculpted Indira Gandhi and Bollywood legend Rekha, dies at 84

Gandhi’s half-black, half-white crown and Abdul Kalam’s soft silver waves are his legacy

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Habib Ahmed
Habib Ahmed
X

Dubai: If India had a godfather of hairstyling, it was Habib Ahmed. The man who made Indira Gandhi’s iconic two-toned mane a symbol of power, gave A.P.J. Abdul Kalam his unforgettable silver halo, and snipped and styled everyone from film stars to political heavyweights, passed away on September 25, 2025, at 84.

Born in Jalalabad, Uttar Pradesh, in 1940, Habib inherited his craft from his father Nazir Ahmed, who trimmed the tresses of British Viceroys and India’s first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad. But Habib didn’t stop at family legacy—he went to London’s Morris School, polished his artistry, and returned to India with a mission: to drag hairstyling out of the back alleys and onto centre stage.

In 1983, his salon at Delhi’s Lodi Hotel became the playground for India’s movers and shakers. From Prime Ministers and Presidents to Bollywood icons like Rekha, Zeenat Aman, and Shabana Azmi, Habib’s chair was where power and glamour met the scissors. He didn’t just cut hair; he gave it character.

His most famous creations? Indira Gandhi’s half-black, half-white crown of defiance, Kalam’s soft silver waves that became part of his “people’s President” aura, and Rekha’s sleek, sculpted hairdos that spelled timeless elegance. Each style told a story—of politics, power, or pure stardom.

His son, Jawed Habib—himself a celebrity stylist and salon empire-builder—confirmed the news on Instagram, calling it the end of an era. And it is. Habib Ahmed wasn’t just a hairstylist; he was India’s original hair icon who turned the profession into an art form.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bobby Deol who plays a petty and influential Indian superstar in The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025)

B***ds Of Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Raghav spill all

6m read
Aryan Khan vs Sameer Wankhede

Is Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood in trouble?

2m read
Ranbir Kapoor's vaping scene in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Ranbir's cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood sparks row

3m read
Viral: Imran Khan dancing with Rekha, Vinod Khanna

Viral: Imran Khan dancing with Rekha, Vinod Khanna

1m read