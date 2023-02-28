Highlights
- The show will be presented on the Global Village Main Stage from March 2 – 21, 2023 prior to kicking off their 2023 European tour.
- The schedule is available on www.globalvillage.ae or the Global Village App.
Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, will welcome the world-renowned "Lord of the Dance" musical extravaganza, from March 2, 2023, it was announced on Tuesday.
For close to three decades, Michael Flatley’s "Lord of the Dance" has dazzled audiences around the world with its unique combination of high-energy Irish dancing, original music, and storytelling.
The beloved Irish dance show transcends culture and language, soaring into the soul through astounding aerial moves, unparalleled precision dancing and state-of-the art theatrical effects.
Shaun Cornell, Director of Entertainment, Global Village, said: “When you think of dance performers who have changed the game, Michael Flatley is right up there, even being referenced in TV shows like Friends! We’re beyond delighted to be hosting Lord of the Dance with a specially curated show for Global Village guests, who’ll have front-row seats to a performance that has been astonishing audiences for the past 27 years.”
Signature dance numbers
The Global Village debut of the Lord of the Dance will include 23 artists performing signature dance numbers from the full 90-minute show, merged into a special one-off 25-minute high energy showpiece.
James Keegan, Creative Manager, Lord of the Dance, said: "The Lord of The Dance cast and team are so excited to be bringing our hit show to Dubai to perform at Global Village. Many of our cast members have visited as tourists and cannot wait to perform in such beautiful surroundings. We are proud to share our culture and heritage, through song and dance, in a region full of its own vibrant culture and rich heritage.”
Michael Flatley has been pioneering creativity and innovation in Irish dance around the world for over 25 years and this will be the group’s first time back to the UAE since 2014.
Promising an unforgettable experience, guests can watch the show every day except Tuesday, until March 21, 2023. Guests can experience this incredible show as part of their Global Village entry ticket.