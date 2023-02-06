Wondering what to do with your children over the half-term break? Wonder no more. Head to Global Village, where The Wonderers’ Kids Fest is back with a host of fun-filled outdoor activities.
Famous for its oversized board games, the Wonderers’ Kids Fest returns for its eighth edition, with 17 days of non-stop fun for the young, and young at heart, from February 10-26.
Every day from 4pm-10pm the kids can make the world their playground. Let their imagination run wild on the life-size Pirate Battleship. Let them score big on the giant Four-In-A-Row, test out their throwing skills at the enormous Stack’Em or try their luck at the super-sized Snakes & Ladders — it’s so big that in fact it holds the Guinness World Record as the biggest in the world.
“Back by popular demand after seven successful seasons, we’ve got 17 days of non-stop fun for the little, and not so little ones,” says Shaun Cornell, Director of Entertainment at Global Village. “From giant board games and prizes galore to live shows and special crowd favourite, meet-and-greets, all led by our very own Wonderers: Waleef, Zoya, Ozka and Aiyah. You won’t want to miss this.”
All the Wonderers’ Kids Fest activities are included in the Global Village entry ticket price. And if you win any of the games, you walk away with a prize.
Live shows at the festival include kids’ favourites, Octonauts, PJ Masks, Chhota Bheem and many more. The Wonderers, Waleef, Zoya, Ozka and Aiyah will also be joining the fun both on and off stage.
