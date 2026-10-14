Dubai gears up for Global Village Season 31

Rami Mashini, Vice President of Operations at Global Village, welcomed guests and members of the media and highlighted the destination’s diverse offerings for the new season.

"Welcome to Global Village. I'm very happy with the name of the theme, even the investors, and everybody to welcome everyone to Season 31. We call it "A more wonderful word." We have so much in our pockets for the season. 29 pavilions, stories, and cultures of 90 cities within the pavilions. More than 250 kiosks, food and beverage, they offer restaurants, and coffee shops. The carnival this year, we have more than 200 rides and attractions. We have more than 40,000 shows within Global Village this year among the cross cities. So we have shows for all the ages, for kids, for adults, for the others. So, Global Village is ready.

Season 31 is more wonderful. We've been here for a while, and everybody knows how strong Global Village is. We are not only Global Village, we represent Dubai as a touristic destination. Between 1997, till today, we have welcomed more than 100 million people. We are looking forward for a successful season this year. Enjoy it yourself as well. Please look around. And thank you so much for coming."

With its combination of international cultures, live entertainment, shopping, and dining, Global Village is set to deliver another vibrant season for audiences of all ages.