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Dubai gears up for Global Village Season 31

Experience the world without a passport - bring the fam

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor ; Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor and Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Dubai gears up for Global Village Season 31
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
If you like the idea of travel without the hours of actual transit - airports, buses, or long hours in the car - this is your chance. Dubai’s Global Village opens Season 31 today at 6pm, welcoming visitors to ‘A More Wonderful World’. Running until May 2027, it features 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, over 3,500 shopping outlets, more than 250 dining options, 40,000 shows and over 200 attractions. Opening celebrations include a choir performance, the Parade of the World, a confetti shower at the Gate of the World and a spectacular 600-drone show. From street food to live performances, this is an evening itinerary worth making room for. Gulf News is on the ground and reporting live, so if you are in the vicinity, come say hi.

'Season 31 is more wonderful': Global Village ready to welcome visitors to a spectacular new season

Rami Mashini, Vice President of Operations at Global Village, welcomed guests and members of the media and highlighted the destination’s diverse offerings for the new season.

"Welcome to Global Village. I'm very happy with the name of the theme, even the investors, and everybody to welcome everyone to Season 31. We call it "A more wonderful word." We have so much in our pockets for the season. 29 pavilions, stories, and cultures of 90 cities within the pavilions. More than 250 kiosks, food and beverage, they offer restaurants, and coffee shops. The carnival this year, we have more than 200 rides and attractions. We have more than 40,000 shows within Global Village this year among the cross cities. So we have shows for all the ages, for kids, for adults, for the others. So, Global Village is ready.

Season 31 is more wonderful. We've been here for a while, and everybody knows how strong Global Village is. We are not only Global Village, we represent Dubai as a touristic destination. Between 1997, till today, we have welcomed more than 100 million people. We are looking forward for a successful season this year. Enjoy it yourself as well. Please look around. And thank you so much for coming."

With its combination of international cultures, live entertainment, shopping, and dining, Global Village is set to deliver another vibrant season for audiences of all ages.

'So happy Sri Lanka has standalone pavilion'

All beaming and smiles, Jacintha, who owns the tea stall in the Sri Lanka pavilion is very happy that people can come to the Sri Lanka pavilion. "People have been asking and now they can come and get the world's best tea."

Sri Lanka flies solo this season

This time at Global Village, Sri Lanka gets a standalone pavilion. In past editions, it was a part of the Bangladesh pavilion. Residents can enjoy a comfortable walk through colourful stalls, and buy handicrafts, clothes, beauty products of their choice.

Kuwait pavilions gets new facade

The Kuwait Pavilion at Dubai's Global Village returns for Season 31 featuring a brand-new exterior facade as part of the park's latest updates.

Visitors can explore traditional Arabic calligraphy, enjoy Kuwaiti Qahwa (coffee), and experience cultural music and arts inside.

Gardens of the World reopens with a new look

A walk through the Garden of the Worlds will be a peaceful break for residents. It has now a new look with dancing dolls every few steps, and pink flowers wherever you go. The walls too are adorned with plants and flowers and there are strict instructions not to pluck them.

Ghana tourist follows ChatGPT’s advice to visit Global Village

Priscilla Abban, visiting Dubai from Ghana for the first time, said Global Village was the final stop on her itinerary before heading home.

“I was told it is a must-see if you've been to Dubai,” she said. “My ChatGPT told me to visit Global Village before I go back. I am doing that!”

Say cheese for Global Village!

The waiting time might take a bit, but residents are keeping themselves busy. While some are queuing up for Karak chai, others are planning selfies. Madagascar expats Areff issack Saïrah and Gabiolla Rasoarinasy are ready for the fun and the feast. Sairah has already been thrice, while Gabiolla is attending for the first time. "We are looking forward to food. All the food. We want to test all food, like Chinese food and Indian food;" says Sairah. Her favourite part about Global Village? "I love the views," she says.

Excitement, much before it opens

Urvi Battol, a Pakistani expat, is excited for her first time at Global Village. "I am here to explore different food, and see the different kinds of culture for myself." So what does she want to buy? As she says, unique items that represent different countries such as shawls, rings and more. And obviously, food is a given as she says. And why not: This time Global Village has different plans for food, too.

Trabzon Turkish Restaurant joins the line-up alongside Robo Al Sham, Hawawshi Al Rabie and Chicking, all at Restaurant Plaza. The dining area sits beside Carnaval and overlooks the Falcon Stage, so you can eat well and not miss the fun.

And there is coffee and dessert, too. New cafés Vinci Dolci, Emir Bey Gourmet and Uzungol Café are worth checking out, while Dessert District returns with a fresh new look.

'I've heard so much about it, I just had to come': Lamees Kadhim

Lamees Kadhim is a tourist from Iraq residing in Germany. She is visiting Global Village with her husband and son.

"I am a tourist here and I never visited the Global Village, so I'm excited about sightseeing all the places, from all areas and all the countries.

"I know about it from before. I heard a lot about it. I see it on the media, so I thought it is a good opportunity to visit it while I'm here."

The excitement is building

Ok, so technically, the family-friendly spot will open for its 31st season at 6pm, but people, like us, are already here.

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