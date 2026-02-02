GOLD/FOREX
BTS spotted heading to Dubai: K-pop superstars set to land in UAE

ARMY goes into overdrive after BTS was spotted flying to the UAE together

Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
Taehyung, Namjoon and J-Hope seen at the Incheon Airport.
Taehyung, Namjoon and J-Hope seen at the Incheon Airport.
X/arabickth

Dubai: BTS will officially be in Dubai. All seven members of the global K-pop phenomenon were spotted departing from Incheon Airport in Korea around 6:30 PM UAE time.

Jin, Namjoon, Taehyung, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook were seen with their luggage and management team at the airport. Korean media reports confirm they're flying to the UAE for an overseas schedule.

The sighting has sent the ARMY fandom into overdrive. Fans are speculating about what brings the entire group to Dubai, especially as this marks a rare appearance of all seven members together.

No official announcement has been made yet about the purpose of their UAE visit. Possibilities range from a private event to a potential performance or brand partnership.

Dubai has become an increasingly popular destination for K-pop acts in recent years. The city's large international community and state-of-the-art venues make it an attractive stop for major artists.

BTS last performed together before the members began their mandatory military service. With all seven now reunited and traveling together, this UAE trip signals the group's full return to activity.

More details are expected to emerge as the members arrive in Dubai. For now, local fans are keeping their eyes on social media and official channels for any announcements.

Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.

