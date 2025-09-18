Bon Appetit, Your Majesty serves high ratings but fans are divided: Delicious fun or half-baked?

Lim Yoona's cheery show has sparked much discussion and debate on social media platforms
Every once in a while, there’s going to be a show that leaves fans divided and confused. For now, it’s Bon Appétit, Your Majesty that seems to be serving up…well, something. From mouth-watering dishes to royal drama, this 2025 series has sparked a frenzy online, with fans either falling head over heels or rolling their eyes in exasperation.
Some reviewers have given the show a perfect 10/10 despite only halfway through the season. “It has literally been ONE whole year since I properly watched a K-drama… but then Bon Appétit, Your Majesty happened. I’m OBSESSED,” they wrote. From Ji-yeong’s modern culinary magic in the Joseon palace to every tiny, perfectly shot detail, the drama has pulled viewers out of slump and straight into obsession,” one user wrote on the platform, MyDramsList.
Other fans enjoy the absurdity and charm of the show’s premise — a cooking survival saga in the royal court, where each dish can literally mean life or death. Some described the first two episodes as “funny” and “entertaining,” comparing the intense culinary challenges to a mash-up of Gordon Ramsay energy and Joseon-era stakes.
Yet, not everyone is clinking glasses with joy. Fans have noted that the series’ focus on cooking has overshadowed its story. “After six episodes, one thing is clear: this show is only about food… the slapstick comedy feels recycled,” they wrote. And while Lim Yoona shines in her comedic, lead role, some viewers feel the chemistry with Lee Chaemin’s King Yi Heon is more sibling-like than romantic, leaving fans questioning whether there’s any real emotional payoff beneath the sumptuous dishes.
Then there’s the inconsistency. The show starts strong with humour, clever writing, and engaging side characters, but mid-season, four-episode-long cooking battles slow down the plot and distract from the king’s revenge arc or the side storylines. Similarly, as one fan noted by episode three, the plot thins to nearly nothing beyond repetitive culinary challenges — even when royal trade agreements depend on Ji-yeong’s cooking. “It’s absurd,” they wrote, “and the male lead just isn’t strong enough to carry the historical weight.”
Still, there’s something undeniably entertaining about it. Fans repeatedly mention the cinematography, comedic timing, and food presentation as highlights, giving the show a 'so-bad-it’s-good' charm for many viewers. Side characters like Consort Kang and the Grand Prince add flavour, while Ji-yeong’s wit and resilience keep audiences invested.
In short, Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is a polarising delight: a feast for the eyes (and stomach) but uneven on plot and romance. Whether you’re obsessed or critical, it’s a show that sparks discussion, fan theories, and even outrage — and isn’t that exactly what a memorable K-drama should do? For now, viewers are left hungry for more episodes, waiting to see if the royal kitchen can finally deliver a satisfying story alongside all that delicious food.
