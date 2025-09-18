Bon Appetit, Your Majesty serves high ratings but fans are divided: Delicious fun or half-baked?

Yet, not everyone is clinking glasses with joy. Fans have noted that the series’ focus on cooking has overshadowed its story. “After six episodes, one thing is clear: this show is only about food… the slapstick comedy feels recycled,” they wrote. And while Lim Yoona shines in her comedic, lead role, some viewers feel the chemistry with Lee Chaemin’s King Yi Heon is more sibling-like than romantic, leaving fans questioning whether there’s any real emotional payoff beneath the sumptuous dishes.