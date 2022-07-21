Vijay Deverakonda is causing mass hysteria on social media going by the chatter following the trailer release of ‘Liger’.
The highly anticipated film, which stars Ananya Panday in the lead and marks the Bollywood debut of former professional boxer Mike Tyson, also marks Deverakonda’s launch into the world of Hindi cinema.
The trailer of the film was launched in Hyderabad on July 21 with the two lead stars, along with filmmaker Karan Johar whose company Dharma Productions is bankrolling the project.
While Deverakonda, Panday and Johar launched the trailer in Hindi, they sought the help of actors Prabhas and Dulquer Salman to launch the same in Telugu and Malayalam, respectively.
Kannada and Tamil versions of the trailer have also been unveiled.
Deverakonda plays a professional MMA fighter who has some emotionally difficult scenes with actress Ramya Krishnan.
The Puri Jagannadh directorial is set to hit the big screens on August 25.