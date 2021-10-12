Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn at the launch of MTV super fight league season 2 in Mumbai on Feb 9, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

The survival skills-based reality show ‘Into The Wild with Bear Grylls’ is back this year with another celebrity — Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

The show last year featured personalities such as superstar Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar. Now Devgn can be seen experiencing an adventure journey in the Indian Ocean through shark infested waters to head towards uninhabited islands.

Devgn opened up about his shooting experience in the most desolate islands of the Indian Ocean.

“This is my first ever expedition ‘into the wild’ and I can tell you it wasn’t child’s play,” Devgn said. “My father was an action director and in my career span of 30 years in the Indian industry, I have had the fortune to play several roles including some dangerous action ones too. And, this was one of those times when I had to put those learnings to the test again. I’m so glad this opportunity came my way, it helped me explore and go beyond my comfort zone.”

Bear Grylls. Image Credit: Supplied

“A special salute to Bear who has been inspiring millions to explore and develop a much-needed relationship with nature, and of course for keeping me safe in the wild. From hungry jungles to the depths of the ocean, Bear knows it all!” Devgn added.

The first look of this show was revealed in Tuesday in which the adventure specialist Bear Grylls, who has hosted multiple distinguished personalities, is seen engaging in a candid conversation with Devgn on his family, career and life in the new season.

Grylls is one of the most recognised faces in the survival and outdoor adventure sphere. His journey to this acclaim started on a small island off the UK coast where his late father taught him to climb and sail. Trained from a young age in martial arts, Grylls spent three years as a soldier in the British Special Forces as part of the 21st SAS Regiment.