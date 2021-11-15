Akshay Kumar and Manushi in 'Prithviraj' Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Top Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is in epic form as a warrior in the teaser of ‘Prithviraj’ releasing next year in January.

He plays a brave-heart and a legendary warrior who fought against an invader.

“The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values,” said Kumar in a statement.

The actor, who’s known for playing heroic and stoic roles on the big-screen, described his character as a legend.

“He is one of the bravest warriors and he is one of the most upright kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage,” added Kumar.

‘Prithviraj’ also marks the debut of former beauty queen Manushi in Bollywood. She plays Prithviraj’s beloved partner Sanyogita in the epic.

In a recent interview with Gulf News, Manushi spoke highly of her co-star Kumar.

Manushi Chillar Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

“He’s a great example for someone who’s starting out in this acting industry. When you look from the outsider, there’s always this perception about those in the industry. We see them dressed up in awards ceremonies and looking glamourous during press events. But what you actually don’t see is them showing up very early morning on the sets and shooting every day for 12 hours ... As an actor, I learned that you have to maintain a disciplined lifestyle. Our body matters to us because our body is our tool. Our work is also physical because it involves being in front of the camera. So he was a great person to learn from,” said Manushi in that interview.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who helmed the television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning Pinjar.