A right-wing Indian group has objected to the name of this Yash Raj Films production

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar Image Credit: Instagram/Prithvirajmovie

A right-wing political group in India has objected to the title of Yash Raj Film’s period saga ‘Prithviraj’, claiming it’s an insult to the Indian Hindu ruler, and has demanded that the Akshay Kumar-starrer be screened to them before it’s released to the public.

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, the stars of Prithviraj Image Credit: Instagram/ManushiChillar

According to reports, Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha finds the title offensive as it does not include the emperor’s full name.

“The insult of the great brave warrior Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan ji, who protected the nation and Hinduism, is an insult to every citizen of India. The title of Yash Raj produced film ‘Prithviraj’ directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi is an insult to the great Hindu emperor. It is condemnable and insulting to not address such a great warrior and a brave son of India by his full name,” said Shantanu Chauhan, youth wing head of the organisation, to IANS.

Apart from the title change, they have also demanded that the script of the film is approved by this group and any scene that they find objectionable is edited out in the final cut. They are also demanding that the film should be historically and factually accurate.

The makers have made it clear that the film is based on the much-revered Indian ruler Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Kumar, and also features former beauty queen Manushi Chillar.

It’s not unusual for right-wing parties to protest against Bollywood films.

Deepika Padukone’s ‘Padmaavat’ which chronicled the life of a 14th century Hindu queen, was earlier entitled ‘Padmaavati’. Fierce protests by Hindu groups and Rajput caste organisations propelled makers to tweak the title.

Padmaavat Image Credit: Supplied