As actor Sanjay Dutt returned to the sets of period-drama ‘Prithviraj’ and wrapped the shooting in a quick five-day schedule, director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi heaped praises on the star.
“Sanjay is an extremely professional actor and we are delighted to have him in the film. We were all too worried about his health but Sanjay is a fighter and he has shown that nothing can keep him down,” Dwivedi said.
“He has done a phenomenal job in ‘Prithviraj’ and we can’t wait for the world to see him in the film,” the director added.
In August 2020, Dutt was diagnosed with cancer and in October announced that he was “happy to come out victorious from this battle.”
“With Sanjay Dutt ji we had a very small portion of the shoot left to be completed and we are wrapping it with a five-day schedule. Given coronavirus and his health, of course, all possible precautions were taken to make the set a safe shooting space for him,” Dwivedi said.
‘Prithviraj’ is Yash Raj Films’ upcoming historical drama which is based on the life of King Prithviraj Chauhan. Actor Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the legendary warrior.
Meanwhile, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing the role of the emperor’s wife Sanyogita.