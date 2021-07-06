Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in 14 Phere Image Credit: Supplied

In yet another blow to cinemas, Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda’s ’14 Phere’ is skipping the conventional theatrical release to opt for a digital outing in the wake of the pandemic.

According to the makers, the social comedy will now release on Zee5 on July 23. The film is directed by Devanshu Singh and written by Manoj Kalwani.

Kharbanda and Massey took to their Instagram accounts and shared the film’s first look.

Massey, whose latest ‘Haseen Dillruba’ is currently streaming on Netflix, had earlier said he was impressed with the script of ‘14 Phere’. “The script hit me hard, the ideology of the film and the main thought behind the story is something that has been with me, individually,” he told PTI.

“When I heard the script, it felt like two halves becoming one, I would have been a fool to let go of this film,” Massey added.

Kharbanda was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s 2020 action thriller ‘Taish’, which also released on Zee5.

In recent months, a spate of Bollywood films have opted for a digital release on account of the pandemic that has crippled the entertainment scene in India. Earlier this week, it was reported that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s ‘Shershaah’ would also skip a theatrical release to roll out on Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming giant has also snapped up the rights of Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Toofan’, which is dropping on July 16.