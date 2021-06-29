1 of 10
With privacy settings on, stars who stake their claim on the limelight in their professional lives are sometimes extremely secretive of their personal ones. Here’s a look at some alleged ‘secret couples’ who will make your jaw drop.
‘Drive’ star Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly in love and house hunting. Her alleged boyfriend is an entrepreneur. Indian media claims that Fernandez has been looking for a place in Mumbai’s Juhu and Bandra area and has zeroed in on a France-based interior designer to get it kitted out.
Is Bollywood actor-model Mouni Roy going to marry Dubai-based investment banker Suraj Nambiar? Well, let’s look at the facts. She’s not only posted photos of them together on social media but also reportedly refers to his parents as 'mom' and 'dad'. Earlier this year, a source was quoted as saying by ETimes that a wedding is on the horizon.
Minissha Lamba, who recently got candid about being cheated on in a previous relationship, has confirmed that she’s in a relationship with a ‘lovely person’. No, this one is still a secret.
Madhuri Dixit (now Nene) and Sanjay Dutt were allegedly in love and ready to get hitched – until he was jailed under TADA 28 years ago. Things have obviously cooled since then and the couple have gone on to live out their respective lives.
Moviemaker Aditya Dhar and actress Yami Gautam worked together on his movie , 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', where they got close. They recently announced their wedding after a three-year relationship. The surprising thing is, the news of the intimate ceremony still came as a shock as the two had kept things quite hush hush.
There are plenty of denials, manipulations, and squabbles! The alleged affair between Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan is by far the most dramatic in Bollywood, with the two not looking each other in the eyes at events and Rekha wearing vermillion in public. They never worked together after "Silsila" - around the time there was allegedly a tough woman-to-woman talk between Rekha and Jaya Bachchan.
Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol apparently had an affair after an unhappy spell in her marriage to Rajesh Khanna, with whom she has a daughter, Twinkle. A few years ago, a video went viral on social media featuring the duo in a candid moment holding hands while seated on a bench.
Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif love story is perhaps one of the worst kept secrets in Bollywood with the stars often seen together at parties, weddings and outside each other’s homes, but no one has ever confirmed the story. They have neither confirmed nor denied the news openly. Recently, Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor decided to take it upon himself to let the cat out the bag by addressing their alleged affair on TV.
