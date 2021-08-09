Anupam Shyam Image Credit: IMdB

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam died on August 8 in Mumbai due to complications arising from a kidney infection. He was 63.

According to a report in PTI, he suffered from multiple organ failure.

Anupam Shyam Image Credit: Twitter

The character actor was best known for his work on the TV show ‘Mann Kee Awaaz: Pratigya’ and for his brief roles in films such as ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ and ‘Bandit Queen’. He was admitted to the hospital earlier this week and is survived by his two brothers Anurag and Kanchan.

“The doctors informed us about his death 40 minutes ago. I was at the hospital, with his brothers Anurag and Kanchan. His body is still there in the hospital ... It’ll be brought to his residence, New Dindoshi, MHADA colony in the morning. The funeral will take place later in the day,” his friend told PTI.

In his nearly three-decade long career, Shyam’s credits include ‘Satya’, ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Dil Se’.

He had recently resumed shooting for season two of his show ‘Mann Ki Awaaz: Pratigya’.

His co-star from the show Tina Philip shared a picture of herself with the late actor on Instagram along with an emotional note.

She wrote, “My heart feels heavy knowing that you won’t be around. When I first met you on set, I was touched by your humility, childlike innocence and zest for life. I will never forget how I was really upset on set one time and was missing my family in the UK and you said ‘Meri bhi beti nahi hai toh aaj se main tumhara bauji hoon India mein’ [I don’t have a daughter, but you are mine from India] we shook hands and hugged. Thank you for all your love.”

She added: “In this short span of time I learnt so much from you ... You told me your little secrets to being a good actor. We talked about your journey into acting and how your dad was part of the arts too and we joked about how its in your genes and you get all the credit :) Your teachings will always remain in my heart for the rest of my life and I feel so blessed that our paths crossed. Will miss you Sir, will miss you mere bauji, will miss you my friend. Rest in Peace.”