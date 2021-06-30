Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised in Mumbai after being diagnosed with pneumonia.
According to a report by Bombay Times, the actor is currently undergoing treatment and his wife, actress Ratna Pathak Shah, along with their children, are by his side.
In a statement to the Indian daily, Shah’s manager confirmed the news saying: “He has been in the hospital for two days. He’s under medical supervision. He was brought in for pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he’s responding well to the treatment.”
News of the 70-year-old actor’s hospitalisation comes even as Bollywood mourns the death of filmmaker and producer Raj Kaushal, who passed away in the early hours today following a cardiac arrest. He was 49.
Kaushal is survived by his wife, actress Mandira Bedi and their two children.
Shah, meanwhile, was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s hit show, ‘Bandish Bandits’.
Shah is often counted amongst the top acting talent in Bollywood, with a career spanning decades and illustrious films including ‘Paar’, ‘Sparsh’, ‘Pestonjee’ and ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’, along with mainstream roles in films such as ‘Masoom’, ‘A Wednesday’ and the ‘Ishqiya’ films. However, many feel his role in the TV serial ‘Mirza Ghalib’ is his best ever.