Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal has died after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 30, according to reports. He was 49.
Tributes poured in on social media for the movie director and producer.
Filmmaker Onir tweeted: “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.”
“Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed,” wrote actress Tisca Chopra.
Bedi and Kaushal got married in 1999 and had two children — a biological son Vir, born in 2011, and a four-year-old daughter Tara who they adopted in July last year.
Kaushal has directed movies such as ‘Anthony Kaun Hai’ and ‘Shaadi Ka Ladoo’.
Images released by paparazzi in India show a weeping Bedi and others during what seems to be the funeral for Kaushal. Bedi, known for starring in movies such as ‘Saaho’, ‘Dus Kahaniyaan’ and on the reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’, has not publicly spoken about her husband’s death yet.