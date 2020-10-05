Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

Reiterating the ‘conspiracy theory’ to defame Maharashtra in the Sushant Singh Rajput probe, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday said it was strange that even the CBI probe and the AIIMS forensic report were now questioned.

“This is something very surprising. Earlier, they [Rajput’s family and supporters] did not have faith in the Mumbai Police investigations and the autopsy report given by Dr RN Cooper Hospital,” Raut said.

He pointed out that the AIIMS report — which said that the Bollywood actor died by suicide — is as per the investigations by its forensic medical board led by Dr Sudhir Gupta. The report concluded that Rajput was not murdered, which was in tune with what the Mumbai Police probe maintained, Raut said.

“Now, the CBI probe is being doubted and the AIIMS report is being questioned,” said the Sena leader who had earlier sarcastically commented that the matter could be probed by even some international agency.

Dr Sudhir Gupta has also come under the scanner after an audio clip of him from August was allegedly leaked saying he believed that Rajput was murdered, based on images of the actor’s body. Social media users in Indian have been trending #SushantConspiracyExposed and #SushantAIIMSTape, alleging foul play in the AIIMS’ forensic report.

However, India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal offered a different perspective.

“Spoke to Dr Sudhir Gupta at AIIMS about tape that claims he thought SSR was ‘murdered’. “Yes every one doubted when CBI started investigation...we investigated all doubts then concluded our opinion...Now there should be no doubt...7 senior doctors of AIIMS were on the board,” Kanwal tweeted.

Earlier, Rajput’s family’s lawyer Vikas Singh expressed concerns over the AIIMS report.

“Highly perturbed with the AIIMS report. Going to request the CBI Director to constitute a fresh forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such shoddy post-mortem done by Cooper Hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned?” Singh tweeted.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the state continues to embarrass the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government, claiming that the Mumbai Police was allegedly told to ignore the drugs angle probe in the Rajput case.