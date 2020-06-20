A 14-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Cuttack, Odisha “unable to bear the news of death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput”, according to local police.
The incident occurred in the Jobra area of Cuttack on June 19.
The deceased has been identified as a grade 9 student of Saraswati Sishu Mandir. She allegedly took the extreme step by hanging herself in the absence of her family members.
According to the family, the girl was severely upset following the suicide of actor. However, the police has stated it would conduct further investigation into different angles of the incident, said Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhilesh Singh.
This is the second incident of its kind. Earlier, a similar incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where the fan reportedly left a note behind that read: “If He Can Do It Why Can’t I.” The incident was reported in the local press, with the school-going teenage boy allegedly being an ardent fan of the late actor.
Rajput’s death on June 14 has sent shockwaves through the film industry and his fans, with a seven-year Bollywood career cut short after he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. According to the Mumbai Police, the actor was battling depression. He was cremated the following day with a handful of celebrities from the Bollywood industry in attendance, including Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi and Kriti Sanon