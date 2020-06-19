It was learnt that the couple had a fight before the actor committed suicide

Actress Rhea Chakraborty seen outside producer Anand Pandit's house in Mumbai, on May 7, 2019. Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated for nearly nine hours at the Bandra Police Station in connection with the actor’s suicide and it was learnt that the couple had a fight before he took the extreme step.

According to a report published in Times of India, Chakraborty confirmed that the couple was looking to buy a property together in Mumbai and were planning to get married by the end of 2020.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty spotted at Bandra police station, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Image Credit: PTI

During the coronavirus lockdown, the pair had been living in the same home in Mumbai. The police have now looked into her phone records to gain clarity about what happened the night before Rajput’s suicide on June 14.

Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai and the last call that he made was to Chakraborty, which went unanswered.

In the nine-hour interrogation, Chakrabrorty was asked about her projects that also starred Rajput. She was one of the 13 people whose statements were recorded.

According to reports, Rajput's suicide is being investigated from all angles including professional rivalry. The police has also recorded statements of Rajput's business manager and from his PR team on Thursday. Another English daily in India, Mid-Day, reported that director Shekhar Kapur was called in to record his statement at the police station in Bandra.

The award-winning director was planning to work with Rajput on his ambitious project 'Paani', to be produced by Yash Raj Films. But the film got shelved, although the two were in serious talks.

The police have asked for a copy of the contract signed by Rajput and Yash Raj Films to be submitted for investigation. The actor was a part of YRF movies 'Shudh Desi Romance' and 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshi'.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty. Image Credit: Instagram

His death has also brought into scrutiny the widespread nepotism in Bollywood and how star kids are given a wider berth to succeed in Hindi cinema.

Rajput’s death has triggered debates on bullying in Bollywood, the toxic working culture dominated by various star-led camps and the importance of mental health support.

Protests are also being staged by grieving fans in his native town in Patna against power-brokers like Karan Johar, Salman Khan and other production houses who they feel were instrumental in snatching projects from Rajput.