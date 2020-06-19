Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, who is usually a reclusive star, took to social media to express her condolences over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Rajput worked with the actress as a backup dancer before he got his acting break.
“Rest in peace Sushant. Prayers and strength to your family and loved ones,” the actress wrote on an Instagram Story.
In 2006, Rajput was part of choreographer Shiamak Davar’s dance troupe before becoming an actor. As part of the troupe, he was as a backup dancer during Rai-Bachchan’s performance at the 2006 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Australia.
In videos of her performance, the actor can be seen dancing right behind her. In one sequence he even lifts her along with a few other backup dancers at the end of her performance.
Rajput has spoken about his experience of working as a backup dancer in Davar’s troupe in several interviews after he became a star.
The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on Sunday. His last rites were performed in the presence of his family and friends on Monday.