Bollywood singer Armaan Malik on Monday announced his engagement to girlfriend and social media influencer Aashna Shroff.
Malik shared a string of romantic pictures from their dreamy proposal on Instagram, which he captioned, “And our forever has only just begun,” followed by a white heart emoticon.
In the first picture, the singer is seen getting down on one knee to propose to Shroff.
In another picture, the couple are seen smiling together, while in the third, they’re seen hugging each other.
Malik donned a light green suit paired with white sneakers, while Shroff opted for a white floral dress.
Shroff shared the pictures on social media as well, and captioned it, “Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you.”
Their friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and actor Ishaan Khattar extended their wishes. Singers Sukriti Kakkar and Harshdeep Kaur, too, lauded Malik and Shroff.
Malik’s singing career began in 2005 with in the reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He rose to fame with the song ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’, pictured around Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.
Shroff is a fashion influencer with over 970K followers on Instagram.