Mumbai: ‘Pushpa - The Rise’ star Allu Arjun is literally going places. After attending the Indian Day parade in New York as a Grand Marshal, the star, along with a popular K-pop band, has featured in a television commercial.
While the actor has been busy with his multiple brand shoots, he is finally here with a new TVC where he is seen grooving with Tri.be, one of the world's most famous k-pop crews. It is for the first time that a K-pop group has collaborated with an Indian superstar.
Taking to his social media, the actor shared a video where he can be seen showing off some cool dance moves that will surely set the trend this season.
"So happy to finally bring #MemuAagamu to you! Loved every moment of being part of this one Listen to the full track on YouTube now #SongOutNow"
Earlier this month, when Allu Arjun attended the annual Indian day parade in New York, his fans went crazy after seeing his pictures.