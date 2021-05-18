Armaan Malik Image Credit: Supplied

Singer Armaan Malik has stepped up in support of students facing grade 12 exams amidst India’s COVID-19 health crisis.

The singer has appealed to authorities to cancel the exams, citing the current scenario making it difficult for students to sit for their papers.

“I am in support of all students across boards who are being asked to appear for examinations during these dire times. It’s unfair and inhuman to expect anyone to be giving exams like this!!,” Malik wrote on Twitter.

“I have no clue how the education setup is working currently in this scenario and maybe I don’t have accuracy in what I am talking about.. but I just feel for the students who have to go out there and give exams under such messed up conditions. That’s all,” the singer added.

Malik also responded to comments in response to his appeal, writing: “The back & forth causes even more mental pressure on students, I completely get that. But don’t you think it’s THE worst possible time to be holding exams? maybe try evaluating them on something else or grade them on their average scores across the year or something?”

As the COVID-19 crisis unfolds in India, CBSE Class 12 students are on tenterhooks as they await the Central government taking a decision on the Board Exams, which could affect the college admission process as well for kids within the country and those looking to study overseas.

On May 14, it was announced by CBSE that no official decision had been taken. Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that CBSE Class 12 students would get a 15-day notice period before the exams begin.

The India Wide Parents Association (IWPA) has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of the examinations due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

“Many students and parents from across India are worried about the upcoming 12th Board Exams 2021 in physical mode due to the alarming rate of growth of COVID 19 cases and deaths during the second wave. It is going to have an immense negative impact on the mental health of students. Also, there is a chance that their entire year will be wasted. Students are studying in Class 12 for more than one and half years now. It is high time government gives them attention and takes decision immediately without any further delay,” the letter read.