Armaan Malik with Bilquis and Daboo Malik Image Credit: instagram.com/armaanmalik/

Bollywood singers and brothers Armaan and Amaal Malik have shared heartfelt tributes to their beloved grandmother Bilquis Malik, who died on Sunday at the age of 86.

“Lost my best friend today… my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss,” Armaan wrote on Instagram alongside videos and pictures with his grandmother. “A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you.”

His older brother Amaal also took to Instagram to write an emotional account of performing his grandmother’s funeral rites.

“It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I’m glad we could make that happen,” he wrote, adding, “You will live within us till the end. The OG Malik has left us.”

Singer-songwriter Armaan, renowned for his romantic songs, was recently in the news for his collaboration with K-Pop singer Eric Nam, ‘Echo’, and for being part of AR Rahman and Gulzar’s track ‘Meri Pukar Suno’.

Amaal is best known for his compositions and singing. In March, British singer Dua Lipa released a remix of her track ‘Levitating’ that was remixed by Amaal.