Bollywood fans are finally heaving a sigh of relief as productions houses announce the release of much-delayed films finally getting a cinematic release. One of them happens to be Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’, the sports film that also stars the actor’s wife, Deepika Padukone.
Singh made the announcement on social media, revealing the film will get a theatrical release on June 4 this year, which will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Singh plays the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in the film who led India to its first Cricket World Cup victory back in 1983. Padukone will play his on-screen wife in the movie, which is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Reliance Entertainment.
Directed by Kabir Khan, the film was originally set to release on April 10 last year but the release was pushed after cinemas across India shut down on account of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the Indian government now finally allowing to cinemas to reopen, a spate of Bollywood films are lined up for release, which includes ‘Roohi’ (March 11), starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ (March 19), starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, ‘Shamshera’ (June 25), starring Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ (August 27) starring Singh.
Meanwhile, on November 5 during the Hindu festive season of lights, Bollywood action hero Akshay Kumar will roll out his historical epic ‘Prithviraj’, also starring debutant Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, which will clash with Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’, also out of the same date.
The UAE release dates of the above mentioned films are yet to be determined.