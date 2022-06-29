Ranbir Kapoor’s warrior tale ‘Shamshera’ will also release on IMAX screens in the UAE, and the rest of the globe, on July 22.
‘Shamshera’, produced by Yash Raj Films, follows the path set by entertainers such as ‘Dhoom: 3’ and ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ and ‘Padmaavat’ which released on IMAX screens in the past.
“The breathtaking visuals in ‘Shamshera’ are best seen on the biggest screen possible, and we can’t wait for audiences to enjoy this truly epic and immersive experience ... We’re thrilled to partner with Yash Raj Films to offer moviegoers the incredible opportunity to experience ‘Shamshera’ in IMAX,” said Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment, in a statement.
The film’s director Karan Malhotra is equally excited that his ambitious project will release on IMAX screens.
“‘Shamshera’ is an absolute treat for audiences who want to see larger-than-life, big canvas cinema. I’m sure we will deliver an immersive visual experience with our film, which will be best enjoyed in IMAX...,” said Malhotra in a statement.
In ‘Shamshera’, Kapoor plays a quintessential Hindi film hero. It’s his first release after ‘Sanju’ which released four years ago.
The story of ‘Shamshera’ is set in the 1800s in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt). Kapoor plays the titular role of a man who starts off as a slave, but becomes a legend for his tribe as he fights for his clan’s freedom and dignity. It’s also Kapoor’s first double role as he stars as the father and the son.
The actor has also been in the news for announcing that he’s going to be a first-time dad following his marriage with actress Alia Bhatt.
Actress Vaani Kapoor enjoys a pivotal role in this action thriller.
Aditya Chopra’s production will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22 globally.