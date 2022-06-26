After unveiling the trailer of ‘Shamshera’, the makers dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film with lead star Ranbir Kapoor’s double role at the centre of the discussion.
In the video, Kapoor, along with veteran star Sanjay Dutt and the film’s director Karan Malhotra are seen discussing how the two characters in the film, Balli and Shamshera, were created.
“‘Shamshera’ is one of those films that when the narration got over, I knew for a fact that I had to be a part of the film. It’s amazing that I’m playing two characters in one film. Both are very different and unique but their heart and their head is very similar. The transition from Shamshera to Balli was very interesting for me as an actor,” Kapoor says in the video.
The actor also revealed an interesting detail of his character Balli, who plays the son of Shamshera. “While Shamshera is a part of a tribe, the leader, Balli is born in the prison of Kaza,” Kapoor revealed.
To play the father, Kapoor is also seen sporting grey hair. “We greyed him a bit because he was in his late 30s or early 40s. It’s the same actor who is playing both these parts but both had to look distinctively different,” Malhotra said.
The story of ‘Shamshera’ is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity.
This action film has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.