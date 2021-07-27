Raj Kundra has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody following a High Court hearing that took place earlier today. His aide Ryan Thorpe has also been handed down the same decision.
The businessman’s lawyer has stated he will be moving the High Court for bail, with a hearing for the bail application scheduled to take place tomorrow, on July 28.
Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband has been held in remand since July 19 following his alleged links to a pornography racket in India where he is under investigation for filming and distributing adult content through mobile apps, the Hotshot app in particular.
Kundra, 45, was arrested by the police on along with 11 other people on charges related to the case. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has separately appointed a financial auditor to probe the money trail of Kundra and his celebrity wife and their alleged involvement in the pornography racket case. Yesterday, their joint bank accounts in the city of Kanpur were also seized.
Read more
- Raj Kundra arrest: A look at Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s husband, the pornography racket and whether this is his first brush with the law
- Raj Kundra arrest: Erotica is not porn, claims Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty
- “This too shall pass”: Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita supports Bollywood star over Raj Kundra arrest
Sources told ANI earlier that the police is also probing whether money earned from the apps was being invested in bitcoins by Kundra.
The charges Kundra is currently facing including Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.