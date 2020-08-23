Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday remembered her ‘forever cheerleader’, her father Ashok Chopra, on what would have been his 70th birthday.
The ‘Krrish’ star posted to Twitter a clip from an award ceremony where her father received an award on behalf of Priyanka and delivered an inspirational speech.
“I take this award on behalf of Priyanka, my little child... I wish you were here... she may be a little late- about an hour or so,” he said in the video.
Holding the award, he added, “I dedicate this award to those artists who come from small town... they believe in God, they believe in themselves... and by their mere grit and determination of their talent, they make their mark.”
“God bless you, Priyanka and thank you, everyone,” said Ashok as he left the podium with the audience cheering.
“My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad,” wrote the ‘Baywatch’ star as she captioned the throwback video.
Priyanka lost her father to cancer seven years ago. The actress was very close him and has a tattoo that reads ‘Daddy’s Lil girl’ in her father’s handwriting.