Indian actress and former beauty queen Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed her sadness at producer Pradeep Guha’s death on August 21. The producer of ‘Fiza’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor, succumbed to cancer.
“You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something I have always admired so much. This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much,” wrote Chopra Jonas.
She described Guha as one of her sturdiest supporters in her life.
“I’ve had very few constants in my life and outside my parents, you were one that I truly saw as my mentor. You saw something in me I never knew I had. You never shied away from reminding me on how I could be better. You always lead with charge,” added Chopra Jonas.
She also shared a series of throwback pictures with Guha.
Apart from Chopra Jonas,actress and former beauty queen Celina Jaitly spoke about how Guha discovered her and that she will always remain his biggest cheer-leader.
“Cannot believe the news ... Pradeep Guha is no more, he was the man who discovered me as a 17-year-old in Kolkata and ultimately lead me to Miss India and Miss Universe, my heart goes out to Papia Guha,” wrote Jaitly. She also posted a throwback picture of the two together during her Miss India winner days.