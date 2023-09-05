Indian politician and leader of the country's Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are expected to get married in Udaipur, in the desert state of Rajasthan, this month.
The wedding rituals will be held at Hotel Leela Palace and Udayavilas on September 23-24, according to sources privy to the information.
Leading political and film personalities are expected to attend the wedding.
The sources said, the pre-wedding rituals of 'mehendi', 'haldi' and 'sangeet' will start on Sept. 23. The couple will host a reception in Gurugram after the wedding, they said.
Several film personalities, including Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, and politicians from across the country will attend the event.