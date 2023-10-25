Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen in the theatrical release ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, recollected the moment when he first saw his wife — actress Deepika Padukone.
The incident took place during a meeting with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the film, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.
Talking about his first meeting with Padukone during ‘Koffee With Karan', Singh said, “There was a famous or infamous reading for the movie at Mr Bhansali’s house in Versova. I was supposed to meet him before Deepika’s arrival. So I was sitting on the table and the door was on my left. He has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside.”
He went on, “So, these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. There, Deepika enters wearing this white chikankari, hair blowing due to the sea wind just like some sadgi ki moorat. I was like, 'Oh My God'.”
‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 is set to stream from October 26 on Disney+ with new episodes dropping every Thursday. Singh and Padukone feature in the first episode.