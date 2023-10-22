Director Rohit Shetty has unveiled the next face of his cop universe, and it’s ‘Shershaah’ actor Sidharth Malhotra. Armed and prepared to strike, Shetty’s upcoming streaming series ‘Indian Police Force’ is set in the coveted cop universe, and will be connected to his previous projects like ‘Singham’, ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’.
With the addition of Malhotra, Shetty’s cop universe has just been taken a notch higher. Both Shetty and Malhotra took to their respective Instagram accounts to announce the release date of their latest collaboration, ‘Indian Police Force’.
Malhotra's poster shows him as a suave cop, who is ready to jump head first into action. The actor effortlessly carries the uniform with unmatched swag.
The ‘Shershaah’ actor captioned his post, “Location clear! Target locked! Force incoming! Reporting for #RohitShetty cop universe, armed and prepared to strike. #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, coming Jan 19 2024 on @primevideoin”.
Now that the release date has been announced, fans are filled with anticipation to see Malhotra in this new venture.
Malhotra has serviced his fans with a variety of roles over the years, and will soon hit the screens with his latest action avatar. His previous films include ‘Shershaah’ and ‘Mission Majnu’.
Based on the poster, this Malhotra-led series promises to be an action-packed blockbuster.
‘Indian Police Force’ is set to release on January 19, 2024 on Prime Video.