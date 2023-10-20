Raj Kundra, eagerly anticipating the release of his debut film 'UT 69,' has sent shockwaves through the internet by revealing his separation from his wife and bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Twitter (formerly X).
With minimal details provided, Kundra stated, "We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period."
While many were shocked by the news of the couple's separation, some speculated whether this announcement was merely a promotional stunt for his upcoming film. Shilpa Shetty is yet to comment on the matter.
'UT 69' is a film based on Raj Kundra's real-life experiences, depicting his legal troubles surrounding the production of adult content. The film is directed by Shahnawaz Ali.
Raj Kundra’s entry at a recent press event was dramatic. It was the first time he had shown his face publicly since his arrest in November 2022 in a pornography case. He had previously concealed his face with masks. A video of Kundra unmasking himself and smiling at the media has since gone viral.
Raj Kundra’s involvement in the pornography case was one of the most controversial issues in 2021, capturing the attention of the nation. 'UT 69' is expected set to provide a detailed account of Kundra's experiences during his time at Arthur Road Jail.