Actor Priyanka Chopra gave a shoutout to her cousin Mannara Chopra who is currently seen as a participant in 'Bigg Boss 17'.
Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a throwback picture with Mannara and wrote, "Throwback to little @memannara Good Luck little one," followed by a red heart, folded hands, and flexed biceps emoji.
The photo captures Priyanka embracing Mannara, and it dates back to 2000, evident from former Miss World's crown.
Mannara is Priyanka's paternal cousin. Her mother is the sister of Priyanka's late father Ashok Chopra. She has acted in the Telugu film Rouge (2017) directed by Puri Jagannadh, Anubhav Sinha's Zid (2014), Prema Geema Jantha Nai (2014), Jakkanna (2016), Thikka (2016) and Sita (2019).
Mannara's real name is Barbie Handa. Prior to coming to 'Bigg Boss', she was landed in a controversy when her film ' Thiragabadara Saami' director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary, allegedly kissed her during promotions.
Apart from Mannara, celebrities like Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Jigna Vora, among others are also part of the 17th season, which kickstarted on October 15. The show is being hosted by Salman Khan.