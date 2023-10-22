Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is seen performing the traditional Dhanuchi dance during Durga Puja celebrations on Saturday, in pictures and videos that have gone viral.
Sen looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a pink saree and tied her hair into a ponytail. Her younger daughter, Alisah, accompanied her to the location, wearing a simple lehenga-choli set.
Dhanuchi is a Bengali incense burner. The dance is performed to honour Goddess Durga. Men and women dressed in traditional kurtas and saris take up an earthen pot while holding flaming coconut scrapes in their palms or even in their mouths as they dance away with the sound of the dhaak (a musical instrument).
Meanwhile, Sen will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller series, ‘Aarya Season 3,’ which is all set to stream on OTT platform Disney+ from November 3.
Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of ‘Aarya 3’ which depicted Aarya as more powerful and furious than ever before.
‘Aarya’ marked Sen’s comeback on-screen and her digital debut. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.
The first season was even nominated for the ‘Best Drama’ series at the International Emmy Awards. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat in pivotal roles.