Steaming giant Netflix has teamed up with Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj to bring the screen adaptation of popular espionage novel, ‘Escape to Nowhere’ by Aman Bhushan, which is inspired by true events.
‘Khufiya’ will star the Indian National Award winning actress Tabu in the lead, along with actor Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi. The story follows secret agent Krishna Mehra who is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defence secrets. All along, she is also grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover.
“With ‘Khufiya’, my attempt is to create an edgy espionage film that contrasts the slow burn of intelligence and surveillance work with one’s deep rooted emotional conflicts,” Bhardwaj said in a statement.
Actress Tabu was also excited about the project. “‘Khufiya’ is a one of a kind project, extremely close to my heart and I am excited to be a part of this gripping spy thriller. As always, it’s a delight working with VB (Vishal Bhardwaj) again, and feels like homecoming!”
Tabu has worked on several award-winning films with Bhardwaj in the past, including ‘Maqbool’, ‘Haider’ and ‘Talwar’; the latter featured Bhardwaj as a co-writer and co-producer with Meghna Gulzar.